This Veterans Day, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is proud to partner with Navy Federal Credit Union to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Starting Friday, November 8, and running through Monday, November 11, the park will be hosting special events to recognize veterans for their service, including a live band and a special recording of the national anthem, which will accompany the raising of the American flag along with the flags representing all branches of the military.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Navy Federal Credit Union and extend this offer to veterans, recognizing their unwavering dedication and sacrifices,” said Byron Surrett, chief parks officer of United Parks & Resorts, parent company of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We invite both veterans and active-duty service members to create countless unforgettable experiences with their families here at Busch Gardens.”

Thanks to Navy Federal Credit Union, veterans visiting the park during the Veterans Day weekend will also receive special benefits, including a priority entry lane, in-park activations and special preshow welcome messages at select shows throughout the park.

“It’s an absolute honor to serve those who serve, and to sponsor an event dedicated to our veterans,” said Captain Keith Hoskins (U.S. Navy, retired), executive vice president of branch operations at Navy Federal. “This event fits our core value at Navy Federal Credit Union of supporting our military members and their families.”

This year, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also extending the Military Annual Pass to include veterans as well as active-duty military for a limited time. Previously, the Military Annual Pass offer was only available to active-duty military. Now, veterans who purchase a Military Annual Pass will enjoy unlimited admission with no blackout dates and free parking through the end of 2025.

Veterans and active-duty United States Armed Forces personnel can purchase a Military Annual Pass online at https://wavesofhonor.com/ or at select military bases. Complementary single-day admission is also available to active-duty military along with discounted admission for their family members. This offer is not available at the park for purchase; please visit https://wavesofhonor.com/ for complete details.