Hillsborough County teams have completed the first pass for disaster debris collection and will begin the final pass on Monday, December 9. The county is encouraging all residents to move storm debris curbside before December 9 to ensure it is collected.

The final pass will be made on every route and will include both construction and demolition debris, as well as yard waste. Collection will continue seven days a week until all debris is picked up. Residents can track collection progress using the Debris Collection Lookup tool.

Hillsborough County debris haulers have collected 2.9 million cubic yards of debris since October 10. That’s enough debris to fill seven Raymond James Stadiums! Hillsborough County estimates that 52 percent of the approximate 5.5 million cubic yards of countywide debris has been transported to collection sites. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse the county for the costs of debris collection that occurs within 90 days of the storm making landfall.

Following the final pass for debris collection, residents may continue to place vegetative debris out for removal for their regular yard waste pickup. The vegetative debris must be bundled, neatly stacked, or in a container. Residents can also take their vegetative debris to either the South County Solid Waste Facility or the Northwest County Solid Waste Facility. Construction and demolition debris must be taken to one of the five Community Collection Centers. Please contact pwcustomerresolution@hcfl.gov or call 813-635-5400 if you have any questions.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone and text, go to https://hcfl.gov/hcflalert. For the latest emergency-related information visit https://hcfl.gov/staysafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call 833-HC-STORM, or 833-427-8676, the county’s storm information and helpline.