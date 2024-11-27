Lakeland Christmas Parade

Hosted by the Junior League of Greater Lakeland and the City of Lakeland, the Lakeland Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, December 5, starting at 7 p.m. Participants step off from the RP Funding Center to begin the 1.25-mile course winding through the city’s streets, around Lake Mirror and back down Lemon Street. The floats are decked out to reflect this year’s theme of ‘Christmas at Swan Lake.’ The best, of course, is saved for last, as the parade wraps up with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Church Street Christmas

Come celebrate the spirit of Christmas and enjoy the sights and sounds of this magical season at Church Street Christmas. All are invited to experience this free annual holiday event along Dade City’s historic Church Avenue, where carolers, choirs, dancers and musicians perform along luminary-lit sidewalks and brilliantly decorated homes.

The street closes to vehicular traffic from Saturday through Monday, December 21-23, 7-9 p.m. For more information, visit its website at www.churchstreetchristmas.org.

Celebrate The Christmas Season With Plant City Community Chorale

The Plant City Community Chorale’s local winter concert, Celebrate the Christmas Season, will be performed on Sunday, December 15, beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church’s Sanctuary, located at 1104 N. Alexander St. in Plant City. The concert will feature classic and modern songs celebrating the holiday season.

Tickets are $15 and are available at www.pccchorale.org, by texting 727-424-9661 or at the Walden Lake Car Wash. Children under 12 years of age enter for free.

Celtic Christmas Celebration

This presentation will surely put you and your family in the ultimate Christmas spirit and point your heart to the true reason for the season as we celebrate the birth of our savior — Jesus Christ. There are two performances, featuring the cast, choir and orchestra of First Baptist Church of Brandon, on Saturday and Sunday, December 7-8 (deaf interpretation provided December 8), with the performances starting at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The performances are approximately 90 minutes in length.

First Baptist Brandon is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Visit www.fbcbrandon.org for more information about the church and its services.

Tampa-area Lighted Holiday Boat Parades

The annual Apollo Beach Lighted Boat Parade takes place on Saturday, December 14. It will leave the south channel at 6 p.m. and proceed toward Lands End Marina before winding around Lake Sunrise Basin, back out around Bal Harbour, then up Flamingo Canal before returning and going around Dolphin House at the end of Gran Kaymen Way and finally going up the canal leading to Symphony Isles. Come and meet the members of the Tampa Sailing Squadron before the parade at its clubhouse, located at 1250 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

The Alafia Lighted Boat Parade is always very popular with local residents. It will take place along the Alafia River from the Riverview Civic Center to River’s Edge Bar and Grill on Saturday, December 7, from 4-7 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service At First Baptist Church Of Brandon

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your friends and family and join First Baptist Church of Brandon for its Sunday Evening Candlelight Service. This is a one-hour experience designed to be enjoyed as a family. Child care will be offered for nursery and preschool age, but all other ages will enjoy music, a message and singing Christmas Carols together in the sanctuary. The program will begin at 5 p.m., with a musical prelude at 4:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church Brandon is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Visit www.fbcbrandon.org for more information about the church and its services.





Christmas Lane In Plant City

Christmas Lane is returning to Plant City. Over 2,000 volunteer hours have prepared this winter wonderland full of the magic of Christmas at every turn. With more than 1.5 million lights adorning over 200 Christmas trees that range from 4-40 feet tall, the displays are sure to delight. Make sure that you visit and write your letters to Santa, as well as decorate ornaments and have your face painted. There is also live entertainment on select nights.

Christmas Lane is open 6-10 p.m. from Friday, November 29, through Tuesday, December 24, at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, located at 303 Berryfest Place in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at https://christmaslane.com/.

Brandon Christmas Market

On Sunday, December 8, Jen’s Markets and Events will hold a special Christmas market in Brandon at 1215 Kingsway Rd. in the parking lot of the Kingsway Shopping Plaza. The hours are 12 Noon to 7 p.m., with the market being illuminated by holiday lights starting at dusk for a truly festive feel. Over 40 vendors will be participating with a wide variety of fresh foods, packaged foods, sweets, holiday decor, handcrafted soaps and candles, unique crafts and stocking stuffers. This event will have something for everyone.

Holiday Promenade Evening Market

The Holiday Promenade, an evening market on Thursday, December 12, from 5-9 p.m., will highlight the local, festive shopping opportunities in the heart of Water Street in Tampa. Guests of all ages are invited for an evening of shopping, strolling and discovering unique gifts, while reveling in enjoyable live entertainment and a picture-perfect winter backdrop.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Holiday Market

Cozy up with Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. at its holiday market on Sunday, December 15, from 12 Noon-4 p.m. Get into the festive spirit as you stroll through the market filled with local vendors offering handmade treasures. Enjoy some craft beer, warm up with delicious hot chocolate topped with marshmallows and sample tasty food while you soak in the atmosphere. Whether shopping or just enjoying the vibe, there is something for everyone.