The holidays are a wondrous time made even better with an outing to see classic holiday movies at a classic, historic movie palace. The Tampa Theatre will present its annual Holiday Classics film series beginning on Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m. with Miracle on 34th Street.

Before the film, guests are invited to meet and snap photos with Old St. Nick himself in front of the Christmas tree, starting at 2 p.m. in the lobby.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “When you visit the historic Tampa Theatre, you are not just coming for a movie — you are coming for an experience. One of the brightest and most beloved of those experiences is the tradition of sharing favorite holiday films on the big screen with family and friends and singing along to holiday carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before the show.”

Tampa Theatre will offer Sing-along White Christmas on Sunday, December 1, at 3 p.m.

Then, come see Buddy on the big screen as Elf takes center stage on Sunday, December 8, at 3 p.m.

It’s A Wonderful Life will be presented over four days with several viewings beginning on Thursday, December 19, at 7 p.m. It will then be presented on Friday, December 20, at 7 p.m.; on Sunday, December 22, at 3 and 7 p.m.; and on Monday, December 23, at 3 and 7 p.m.

To round out the holiday season, come see Home Alone on Sunday, December 29, at 3 p.m.

Finish off the holiday season with a free screening of Sing-along Frozen on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for Sing-along White Christmas are $14.50 ($11.50 for members), and all other movies of the Holiday Classics series are $10 ($7 for members).

Witecki said, “And if the ‘nice list’ nostalgia of the Holiday Classics is not your cup of cocoa, three late-night REWIND offerings might be just the thing to frost your cookies.”

You can see Krampus on Friday, December 13, at 10:45 p.m.; Die Hard on Friday, December 20, at 10:30 p.m.; and Tangerine on Friday, December 27, at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets to REWIND are $9 ($6 for members).

You can get tickets at the historic Franklin Street Box Office or online at www.tampatheatre.org.