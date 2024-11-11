Publix Charities Supports Our Lady’s Pantry

By this December, Our Lady’s Pantry will have been fighting hunger in the community for 25 years. The support of countless individuals and organizations has helped make that milestone possible.

“One of our biggest supporters is Publix Super Markets Charities,” said director Tom Bullaro. “We recently received a message from John Doran, executive director of Publix Charities, that they would be sending a check for $3,000 for purchase of a scale and computer for pallet weighing. We are so appreciative of this gift.”

As Our Lady’s Pantry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity, it must comply with many regulations, one of which requires that donations received from supermarkets are weighed. Visit www.ourladyspantry.com to find out more and learn how you can help.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The December meeting of the South Bay Genealogical Society will take place at the Life Enrichment Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, on Tuesday, December 17, starting at 10:30 a.m. with a roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon and guest speaker. Drew Smith will present ‘Collaborative Trees: Making Them Work for You.’ The cost is $18 per person for the meal and presentation.

Please call Vicki at 360-608-1647 to make a reservation and for more information. Checks must be received by Thursday, December 5.

Fall Festival At St. John The Divine Episcopal Church

St. John the Divine Episcopal Church at 1015 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center is holding its Fall Festival on Saturday, November 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and enjoy a bake sale, Christmas crafts, book sale, toys and games, raffle baskets, attic treasures and more. Free child care will be provided while you shop, and free gift wrap is also available for your purchases.

Free Tickets From The Florida Orchestra

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative has partnered with The Florida Orchestra to offer free vouchers for library customers to see a select concert at a variety of venues for The Florida Orchestra’s 2024-25 season. The ticket vouchers are limited to two per person and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit https://hcplc.org/locations.