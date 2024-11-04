The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has partnered with the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Hillsborough County and SCORE, a nonprofit business mentoring organization, to enhance the existing Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Hillsborough. The partnership will create a Business Recovery and Assessment Center (BRAC) to provide vital resources to Hillsborough business owners impacted by Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

The BRAC is a one-stop-shop where businesses can receive technical and financial assistance to aid in hurricane recovery and become more resilient in the event of future disasters. SBA disaster loan programs, business mentoring, coaching, and funding strategies will be offered.

The BRAC is located at the Hillsborough County Entrepreneur Collaborative Center (ECC), 2101 E. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33605. Call (813) 204-9267.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: closed.

SBA customer service representatives and SBDC at Hillsborough County specialists are available at the BRAC to assist business owners to complete disaster loan applications, review documents, and provide application update status. Walk-ins are accepted, or you can schedule an in person appointment with the BRAC in advance.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.