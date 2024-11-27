A timeless Christmas tradition of writing letters to Santa is being maintained by The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Children can deposit letters in the large mailbox located at the front door of The Regent.

Shannon Keil, CEO of The Regent, said, “We are so excited that the North Pole has chosen The Regent as a special drop-off location for our community’s children’s letters to Santa again this year.”

Keil added, “This year we are adding a 7-and-a-half-foot-tall animated Mickey Mouse out front for kids to hear The Night Before Christmas.”

Mickey will be located next to the mailbox along with Santa, who will be peeking through the window.

Keil said, “Children can physically drop their letters in the box. We will also have teachers in the area that bring letters from local schools.”

The mailbox will be available from Thanksgiving until Friday, December 20. If a child writes a letter and provides a return address, they will receive a letter back from Santa along with a treat. The letters are written by the Letter Elves, which include The Regent staff, family and community partners. The treat is provided by Lake Brandon Chick-fil-A.

Keil said, “This was something that started out of COVID, and it continues to be a fun activity here locally for kids. It is a safe, well-thought-through activity. I like that it brings a little bit of the Christmas magic back to kids. This is an activity for all kids, and something parents can do as a family. We have had families come in their pajamas and take pictures for an hour. We have lots of holiday photo-op spots starting the first week of December.”

The Regent has been serving the community for over 13 years.

Keil said, “We hope that the community sees us as a partner and resource, especially after the storms that have devastated so many. We look for opportunities to support community organizations and function as a meeting place for the people in our community to gather. Sixty-two percent of our business is nonprofit and community events, and we are proud of that. We love this community and always look forward to bringing smiles and experiences to those in it.”

For more information, please visit www.experiencetheregent.com.