Since its inception, the Faces of Courage Foundation (FOC) has aligned with the Tampa Rough Riders, a group known for participating in Gasparilla parades and for their ties to Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy. This partnership has brought joy, education and comfort to the children and adults attending Faces of Courage’s cancer camps at Rotary’s Camp Florida. The Rough Riders’ involvement, from attending nearly every camp to participating in drive-through camps during the pandemic, highlights their deep connection to this mission.

Founded by Mikey Edenfield, a member of both Rotary and the Rough Riders, Rotary’s Camp Florida has served as a haven for special-needs groups, including those battling cancer. Edenfield’s vision of a medically supervised camp lives on through the unwavering commitment of volunteers like the Rough Riders.

For Peggie Sherry, founder of FOC, the most rewarding aspect of this partnership is the shared compassion and dedication. The Faces of Courage Foundation, established by Sherry in 2004, is a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by cancer and blood disorders. Offering free day outings, educational workshops and medically supervised overnight camps, the foundation has made a significant impact over the past 20 years. Sherry reflected on the special partnership between FOC and the Rough Riders, noting its long-lasting impact on everyone involved, from campers to volunteers.

“Mikey bought the former Methodist Camp with the help of fellow Rotarians for the purpose of creating a place where cancer patients and special needs groups could host medically supervised camps,” said Sherry. “The Rough Riders have a special place in my heart. My husband was a Rough Rider and was in charge of the teddy bear runs for a few years. Unfortunately, he and Mikey have both passed.”

Each time the Rough Riders arrive at camp, they bring gifts, including beads and teddy bears, to the excitement of the campers. They distribute between 75-150 bears, depending on the number of survivors in attendance. Beyond tangible gifts, they engage campers with stories about Roosevelt and the Rough Riders’ history, adding an educational element that captivates attendees.

As Faces of Courage continues to serve cancer patients and their families, the partnership with the Rough Riders remains cherished. Their involvement exemplifies the spirit of giving and solidarity, providing both physical comforts and emotional support to campers during challenging times.

Between 15-30 Rough Riders and their significant others attend these camps, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose. Their visits are a highlight for many, offering a blend of fun, history and kindness that creates lasting memories for survivors and their families.

Faces of Courage is located at 10006 Cross Creek Blvd., Ste. 519, in Tampa. For more information, call 813-948-7478 or visit https://facesofcourage.org/.