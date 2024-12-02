Volunteers from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance partnered with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for another successful DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Crush the Crisis event in October at Brandon Hospital.

The event is held semiannually in April and October and aims to help residents safely and correctly dispose of expired or unused prescription medications. Across Hillsborough County, residents turned in 624 pounds of prescription drugs. More than half of that total [390 pounds] was turned in at the Drug Take Back event at Brandon Hospital.

Speakers at the event included Brandon Hospital clinicians, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, State Attorney Suzy Lopez, the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance and Cindy Grant.

Grant’s son, Dan, was a Boy Scout, a baseball and a tennis player. Family and friends say he had the best sense of humor and was always the ‘peacemaker between friends.’ Dan was only 19 years old when he overdosed after trying OxyContin for the first time and was declared brain dead by physicians. Now his story lives on with family and friends as a reminder that it only takes one time.

“Studies have shown that the most common way people get ahold of a prescription drug for the first time [to use recreationally] is through the hands [or medicine cabinet] of a loved one. By getting these unused drugs out of our homes, we are creating a better tomorrow for someone that we love,” said Dr. Michael Haynes, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Children’s emergency medical director. “Medications are meant to heal and support our health, but when they are misused they can lead to addiction, overdose and devastating consequences for individuals and families. These consequences are particularly harmful for our children and that’s why it’s so special to be a part of this event in our community.”

One out of every 250 2-year-olds is treated in an emergency department for an unintentional medication overdose. Turning in old and unwanted prescription medications protects both adults and children.

The next Prescription Drug Take Back event will be hosted in April 2025, with an exact date to be announced closer to that time.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.hcafloridahealthcare.com/locations/brandon-hospital.