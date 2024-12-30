Experience Senior Living (ESL) is excited to announce the beginning of construction on The Gallery at South Tampa, an artfully crafted senior living community located at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. As ESL’s eighth community in Florida and fifth on the Gulf Coast, this vibrant new addition to the ESL portfolio will redefine what retirement living can be in the Tampa area. The community is expected to open its doors by the spring of 2027, with a sales center opening in early 2025. To secure your priority deposit today, visit https://gallerysrliving.com/communities/the-gallery-at-south-tampa/.

Designed to be as unique as the residents it serves, The Gallery at South Tampa will encompass 240,613 square feet of artfully curated spaces, offering a diverse array of living options. The community will feature 202 homes, including 30 independent living cottages, 89 independent living apartment homes, 45 assisted living apartments and 38 memory care suites.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on The Gallery at South Tampa, a community where residents will not just live — they will experience a life full of purpose, creativity and connection,” said Phill Barklow, president of Experience Senior Living. “As with all of our Gallery communities, we have carefully crafted a space that emphasizes engagement, wellness and the joy of living, all within an environment that sparks the imagination and encourages a vibrant, artful lifestyle.”

With intentionally designed spaces, The Gallery at South Tampa will offer an array of amenities to elevate both physical well-being and creative expression. Amenities include a saltwater outdoor pool, a professional beauty salon, a fitness center, pickleball courts and a movie theater. Multiple restaurant venues offering indoor and outdoor dining options will feature exceptional culinary creations and a full-service bar. Residents will have access to a variety of activity spaces where they can engage in arts, culture and meaningful connections. Local art will be featured throughout the campus, bringing the spirit of Tampa into every corner of the community.

Situated on a picturesque 17-acre site, The Gallery at South Tampa will be designed to preserve the grandeur of its existing oak trees, with winding walking paths providing residents opportunities to connect with nature together. Curated courtyards and private gardens will offer spaces to relax and enjoy time with new friends.

For more information about The Gallery at South Tampa, please visit www.galleryatsouthtampa.com.