With the holidays approaching, families are searching for the perfect gifts for their little ones, but with countless toy options available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. That’s why the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, a new private school in Valrico for children who are neurodiverse or have related disabilities from infancy through second grade, is excited to share its holiday sensory gift guide, featuring 10 sensory-friendly toys that foster development, creativity, and connection.

Dr. Janine Stewart, the school’s director, said, “At the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, we are dedicated to celebrating the individuality of each child. Our holiday sensory gift guide reflects this commitment, and I hope it helps families find the toys that will bring the greatest joy to their children.”

The educators at the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning have curated a selection of sensory-friendly toys to make holiday shopping easier for families. These toys provide stimulation to both sensory seekers and avoiders to engage children’s senses and assist with regulation.

The recommendations include sensory play kits, gross motor balance and rocking equipment and tactile items to engage and support the unique needs of neurodiverse and neurotypical children this holiday season. These include a Teeter Popper, Keva blocks, National Geographic’s stepping stones, a Bilibo active play toy, Warmies stuffed animals, Sarah’s Silks and a variety of other sensory kits.

In addition to helping with gift ideas, the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning is kicking off the holiday season with a celebration of its own. The community is invited to the school’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new campus in the BayCare Health Hub (Bloomingdale) on Monday, December 9, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, with the ribbon-cutting taking place promptly at 10:30 a.m. The event will celebrate the school’s recent opening, showcasing festive holiday decorations and welcoming elected officials, representatives from Easterseals Florida, chambers of commerce members, partners and other invited guests.

If you’re looking for another way to contribute this holiday season, community members are encouraged to the Limitless PossAbilities Scholarship Fund. This fund supports neurodiverse children by providing financial assistance for the educational programs at the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning. Donations can be made securely online at https://bit.ly/limitlesspossabilities.

For more information, please contact the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning at 813-236-5589 or limitlesslearning@fl.easterseals.com.