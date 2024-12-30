Easterseals School For Limitless Learning Celebrates Official Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning (ESLL) recently held a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the official opening of its new private school campus in Valrico for children who are neurodiverse or have related disabilities. Easterseals Florida recognized a growing need for specialized education in the Bloomingdale area, leading to the founding of this new school.

ESLL offers hope to local families with innovative programs designed for children with autism, ADHD, dyspraxia, dyslexia and other disabilities. The school’s curriculum is tailored to meet the unique needs of its students, using hands-on activities and a play-based approach.

ESLL’s new campus is located at 2460 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 170, in Valrico. For more information, call 813-236-5589 or visit its website at www.easterseals.com.

O.M. Yoga & Training

O.M. Yoga & Training, a service-disabled veteran-owned business, specializes in personalized in-home yoga sessions designed to fit your unique needs. Owner Alan Torres brings his expertise directly to you. In addition to private sessions, O.M. Yoga & Training offers community classes, private group events and workplace wellness programs. The flexibility of this mobile service makes it easy to move better, stress less and manage pain.

For more information, visit www.omyogaandtraining.com.

SouthShore Wealth Management Serves You With Integrity

SouthShore Wealth Management, owned by Mike McCormick, is an independent financial services firm committed to guiding you forward with up-front, data-informed financial advice and devoted, concierge-level service. Extensive industry knowledge and experience are the basis of your custom financial strategy, designed to support your lifestyle now and into the future.

SouthShore Wealth Management is located at 1601 Rickenbacker Dr., Ste. 1, in Sun City Center. For more information, visit its website at www.southshorewlth.com or call 813-499-9247.

Gracie Barra Brandon Jui-Jitsu

Gracie Barra Brandon, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu experience for children, teens, adults, and families, believes that everyone deserves to feel safe, whether at school, work or in daily life. Its mission is to empower individuals through self-defense, offering essential skills that build confidence and resilience. Its classes teach practical techniques to help people stand up confidently and safely, with professors focusing on fostering strength, confidence and camaraderie among all students. A wide variety of classes and programs are offered, from beginner-friendly fundamentals to competitive training for advanced practitioners, so there is something for everyone.

Gracie Barra Brandon is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.graciebarrabrandon.com or call 813-385-1856 to find out details and schedule your first free class.

HCA Brandon Hospital Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital earned an A Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An A grade means our team is making patient safety a top priority,” said Dr. Christine Van Cott, chief medical officer at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “Safety practices are discussed and reinforced in every meeting with our team. Receiving an A grade from The Leapfrog Group is recognition that our team is using best safety practices consistently, hence providing the best outcomes for our patients who trust us with their care.”

To see Brandon Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.