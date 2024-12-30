Smile Design Dentistry

Are you looking for the right Lithia dentist for you and your family? Look no further than Smile Design Dentistry, located at 3442 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It is your one-stop shop for all your dental treatment needs including crowns and bridges, dentures, clear aligners, porcelain veneers and much more. It recently renovated its office and celebrated the opening of the new space with a Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. It currently has a $49 new patient special, which includes an exam and digital X-rays.

Call 813-705-9102 or visit its website at www.thesmiledesign.com/locations/lithia/ to schedule an appointment. Its friendly team will make sure you and your family will get the best oral health care treatments available.

SouthShore Wealth Management Serves You With Integrity

SouthShore Wealth Management, owned by Mike McCormick, is an independent financial services firm committed to guiding you forward with up-front, data-informed financial advice and devoted, concierge-level service. Extensive industry knowledge and experience are the basis of your custom financial strategy, designed to support your lifestyle now and into the future.

SouthShore Wealth Management is located at 1601 Rickenbacker Dr., Ste. 1, in Sun City Center. For more information, visit its website at www.southshorewlth.com or call 813-499-9247.





Dr. Janine Stewart Honored With Leadership Award

Easterseals Florida proudly announces Dr. Janine Stewart, director of the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, as the recipient of the 2024 Rhoda and Bert Ventura Leadership Award. This annual award celebrates exceptional dedication to Easterseals’ mission and recognizes the influential leaders who help shape the nonprofit’s success. Dr. Stewart was nominated by her peers for her collaborative approach, clear communication, and supportive leadership, which have been instrumental in creating a thriving educational environment for students who are neurodiverse or have other related disabilities.

Sue Ventura, president and CEO of Easterseals Florida, said, “This award is only given once a year and to one winner who demonstrates outstanding leadership. Dr. Stewart has accomplished so much this year in moving the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning from a concept to a reality, all while bringing the existing team closer and embracing her brand-new team.”

To learn more about Easterseals Florida’s local programs and services, visit www.easterseals.com/florida/.

Hillsborough County School Board Announces New Chair And Vice Chair

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) announced the election of new leadership on the school board following the annual reorganization meeting. The board elected Jessica Vaughn as chair and Karen Perez as vice chair.

Vaughn was elected to the board, representing District 3, in 2020. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she earned her degree in elementary education. She is a certified public educator who has earned additional certifications in both health and exceptional student education.

Perez was elected to the Hillsborough County School Board, representing countywide District 6, in 2018. Perez holds a master’s degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker in Florida and New York. She currently works with patients and families at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and operates a private practice, Embracing Changes Center for Wellness.

Superintendent Van Ayres commented on the new leadership, stating, “We are excited to work with our newly elected board leadership as we build on our progress and tackle key priorities. Together, we are focused on expanding pathways for student achievement and continuing the gains we have made this past year.”



O.M. Yoga & Training

O.M. Yoga & Training, a service-disabled veteran-owned business, specializes in personalized in-home yoga sessions designed to fit your unique needs. Owner Alan Torres brings his expertise directly to you. In addition to private sessions, O.M. Yoga & Training offers community classes, private group events and workplace wellness programs. The flexibility of this mobile service makes it easy to move better, stress less and manage pain.

For more information, visit www.omyogaandtraining.com.