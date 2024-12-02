The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Southshore Regional Service Center, located at 410 30th St. SE in Ruskin, is open now until 7 p.m., December 2. Beginning on Tuesday, December 3, the hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

The Disaster Recovery Center provides residents with assistance in applying for federal aid, updating applications and learning about disaster loans and other available resources. Residents and applicable nonprofits are encouraged to visit for assistance with submitting an application, supporting documents, appealing a denial letter, appealing a case-closed letter or appealing for additional funds. You do not have to be a Hillsborough County resident to visit the DRC or to receive assistance.

To find other center locations, go to www.fema.gov/drc or text ‘DRC’ and a zip code to 43362. Residents do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA app. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. FEMA also provides an accessible video on how to apply for assistance.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone and text, go to https://hcfl.gov/hcflalert. For the latest emergency-related information visit https://hcfl.gov/staysafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call the county’s Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900 for information.