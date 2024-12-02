First Baptist Church Plant City invites the community to experience the magic of the holiday season with ‘The Light of Christmas,’ an annual light and music show.

Running nightly from 6-10 p.m. through January 5, 2025, the light show has become a cherished community tradition, blending technology and faith into an unforgettable holiday experience. This dazzling spectacle features thousands of synchronized lights, uplifting music and inspiring video elements. Visitors can enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars by tuning in to a custom FM channel.

“When the pandemic limited our gathering opportunities in 2020, our media director had this idea for a light show. It would be a way to use our space to bring people together, spread Christmas joy through lights and music and share the Christmas story and the gospel. The focus is the same each year, and we continue to use the show as a means to reach people with the good news of Jesus Christ.”

To celebrate the launch of The Light of Christmas, First Baptist Church hosted a Christmas kickoff event on December 1.

First Baptist Church Plant City has been a cornerstone of the community since its founding in 1866. With a legacy spanning 158 years, the church continues to bring people together, fostering faith and fellowship. With a rich history and a forward-looking mission, the church continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for Plant City and beyond.

The main campus, located at 3309 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City, has been home to the congregation since 2017, under the leadership of Senior Pastor Dr. Brian Stowe, who joined in 2013.

For more information about The Light of Christmas or other church events, please visit www.fbcpc.com.