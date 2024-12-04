Yes, this is a minor inconvenience, considering the devastation that has occurred in so many areas after two hurricanes. That said, rehabbing our landscapes a little at a time does provide exercise, a sense of satisfaction and completion and fresh air. I highly recommend long gloves, a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, socks, shoes and a hat. You may also need a shovel, hoe, pruner, wheelbarrow and more.

Removing branches, moss and leaves in the area you want to tackle first is a good start. Put the debris in a pile, garbage can, wheel barrel or another container. You can determine whether the shade loving plants can survive with partial or full sun by checking the “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Guide to Plant Selection & Landscape Design.” You can access this guide at https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/fflifasufledu/docs/FFL-Plant-Guide_v03222022_web.pdf.

The most important page in this guide is page 41 which contains the key to symbols and abbreviations. Next, check the page to see Central Florida which is where we are located. Turn to page 101 and find the information about gloriosa lily, which grows well in all three areas, North, Central and South Florida. This plant prefers partial shade/partial sun and full shade. You may want to transplant the gloriosa lily into a shady area in your landscape now that the current location has full or near full sun. This way, you can plant sun-loving plants in the area where you removed the lily. Check with your neighbors and friends to determine if they have the same or opposite situation. Sharing plants is a lot of fun.

Another alternative would be to consider using a shade cloth above the plants on a frame or other structure. Shade cloths are available in different percentages of shade/sun protection and several colors. A greenhouse is another option, but it will be much more expensive.

If you prefer not to perform the plant relocation and/or landscape maintenance, consider hiring someone to do it for you. Another option is to get a few of your gardening friends together and work on one area of one yard at a time, then move to the next yard another day. A couple other tips include bending from your knees — not from your waist. Don’t carry things that are too heavy — two people can carry the same heavy object at the same time. I hope this information is helpful to you.

For more information, contact Lynn Barber at labarber@ufl.edu.