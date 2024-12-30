New Music Store Opening In Valrico

A brand-new, first-of-its-kind music store is opening at 1040 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Plaza Bella of Valrico. Jam Room Music is a one-stop shop for musicians of all skill levels. It offers a great selection of instruments for sale or rent, sheet music, equipment and accessories. You can also jam with friends and bandmates in one of the rehearsal rooms, which have top-of-the-line equipment and specialized software to facilitate musicians playing together to achieve a great sound. Private lessons are also available.

For more information, visit Jam Room Music’s website at www.jamroommusic.com.

Hillsborough Community College Spring 2025 Registration Open

Spring 2025 registration is open for all new and returning students at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Classes begin on January 7, 2025, at all campuses, satellite locations and online. Registration is available at www.hccfl.edu/registernow for existing students. Registration and application information for new students can be found at www.hccfl.edu/admissions. HCC offers flexible class schedules and course delivery options. Tuition at HCC is significantly less than the cost of public universities, private colleges and for-profit institutions. In 2022, the college was listed as the only Florida college with the lowest net price among other U.S. two-year public institutions, via the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Avelo Airlines Announces New Routes From Lakeland International Airport

Avelo Airlines recently announced a new route to Nashville, Tennessee, and celebrated the start of three more new routes from its base of operations at Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL), conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando.

Avelo’s newest route to Nashville International Airport (BNA) will begin on March 6, 2025, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays. Celebratory one-way fares start at $49, and travelers can book at www.aveloair.com.

Avelo also launched three new nonstop routes from LAL: Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); and Philadelphia/Wilmington, Delaware (ILG).

Additionally, last month Avelo launched four routes from LAL: Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina (USA); Boston/Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT); Rochester, New York (ROC); and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), bringing the total number of routes from LAL to eight.

Suncoast Credit Union Donates $250,000 To The American Red Cross Of Central Florida

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, continues its dedication to hurricane recovery efforts with a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Central Florida. This latest contribution is part of Suncoast’s $850,000 statewide relief commitment to provide critical aid to Floridians facing immediate and long-term challenges following the storms. The $850,000 commitment focuses on key areas essential to recovery: hunger relief, crisis management and education.

MercyMe Coming To Tampa’s Yuengling Center

Grammy-nominated band MercyMe has announced that their spring 2025 MERCYME LIVE TOUR, with Zach Williams and special guest Sam Wesley, will stop at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on April 3 at 7 p.m. Their No. 1 track, “Say I Won’t,” from their inhale (exhale) album, was recently certified gold by the RIAA, bringing the band’s certification tally to total 16 gold, platinum and multiplatinum singles and albums. MercyMe is currently in their studio working on a new album that is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Tickets for this event are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $25, $29, $37.50, $49.50, $67 and $79 and are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Get connected with MercyMe at https://mercyme.org/.

Our Lady’s Pantry In Need Of Strong Drivers

Our Lady’s Pantry, a food-based charity in Ruskin, is looking for drivers who can also lift boxes weighing 20 or more pounds.

“Regrettably, many of the vendors where we pick up food are unable to lend a hand, and we must load our truck ourselves. Many of our drivers are physically unable to do this, and it has become a huge problem,” said Tom Bullaro, Our Lady’s Pantry director.

No special license is required to drive the truck. Can you help? Email Bullaro at tom92801@gmail.com or call him at 813-741-2000.