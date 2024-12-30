The Florida Orchestra (TFO) will perform The Music of John Williams on February 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the Straz Center and on February 15, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater in the Raymond James Pops series, the orchestra announced. The program will replace the previously scheduled Pretty Woman to Hunger Games: James Newton Howard Conducts His Greatest Hits, due to circumstances beyond TFO’s control. Tickets are on sale now at https://floridaorchestra.org/.

Legendary composer John Williams has given us some of the most recognizable film scores in cinema history and changed the way we experience movies. Join TFO for the ultimate celebration of his seven-decade career with music from Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T., Jurassic Park, Jaws and more. With five Academy Awards and 26 Grammy Awards, his incredible body of work is virtually unparalleled in the industry. Stuart Chafetz conducts. (Please note, this concert will be presented without video.)

Tickets are $28, $40, $65 and $80; all fees are included, and tickets are available at https://floridaorchestra.org/, by calling 727-892-3337 and at the TFO Ticket Center.

TFO now offers $20 tickets for kids and teens ages 5-18 in the Raymond James Pops series. They are available in advance by calling the TFO Ticket Center.

The Florida Orchestra’s mission is to inspire, educate and unite to build community through the power of music. TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular and family-friendly music. Through concerts and education/community programs combined, TFO serves more than 155,000 residents each season.

The Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional orchestra in Florida and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. It is celebrating its 57th season. Under the leadership of music director Michael Francis, TFO performs series of classical, popular and morning coffee concerts in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, as well as free Pops in the Park concerts. The orchestra is dedicated to connecting to the community both in-person and virtually, with family and youth concerts and other educational programs.

For more information and a schedule of other upcoming shows and events, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.