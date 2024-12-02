Not many people may be aware that the first car Toyota introduced to U.S. consumers was the Toyopet Crown in 1955. The popular sedan in the Japanese market is one of the longest-running passenger-car name plates from the automaker. So, when news came out that the Crown would replace the large-size Avalon in the U.S. market, it perked up everyone’s attention. As it should, since Toyota basically has an all-new sedan (or is it a crossover from the looks of it?) nowhere close in resemblance whatsoever to the outgoing ride.

Under the hood of the Hybrid Max sits a 2.4-liter inline-four turbocharged engine putting out 340 horsepower and 400 pounds-feet of torque. Its front and rear electric motor assist with saving fuel. The Crown hybrid is mated to an easy-to-engage six-speed auto gearbox with paddle shifters in the top-level platinum trim. A sport-tuned suspension handled via an independent MacPherson strut front and multilink rear soaks up road bumps with ease. Communicating what the Toyota is up to at all times is a precise electric power rack-and-pinion steering. And how do such varying drive modes as eco, normal, comfort, sport, sport+ and custom sound? Mind you, this is no speed demon, but 0 to 60 in 5.7 seconds is quite an achievement in a 4,343-pound vehicle.

With a 5-inch taller profile than the Avalon, the bold, sleek and innovative Crown sports quad LEDs with a body-colored front bumper and black grille/strip. Our test drive came with the optional two-tone paint job of bronze age/black blend. You like it or you don’t; we loved it! Greeting the occupants is a superbly fitted and finished cabin made upscale with generously sprinkled body-color/metal look accents throughout. Two 12.3-inch displays, one for infotainment and the other presenting information to the driver, get one’s attention. The trunk space is 15.2 cubic feet, and when compared to the Camry’s it is less by just 0.1 cubic feet. Other standard goodies are a power tilt/slide moonroof, dual-zone auto AC, keyless entry/engine start, eight-way power and heated/cooled front seats, leather shifter and seats, a rearview camera, paddle shifters, heated rear 60/40 seats that also fold, a wireless phone charge pad and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

Dual front airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes, stability and traction controls, a panoramic view monitor, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts, smart-stop technology, front/rear parking assists, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system are included. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 includes a precollision system to detect pedestrians, lane trace alert with steer assist and dynamic cruise control. Traffic Jam Assist, a subscription service, activates steering, gas and brake pedals under 25 mph.

Looking to buy a ride similar to the Avalon with potent performance and a top-notch cabin? Then its substitute will not disappoint you. The Crown delivers smooth and linear acceleration with exceptional steering and body control. It’s worthy of a ‘crown’ in the ever-impressive Toyota roster!