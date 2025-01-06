Ace Golf Range in Riverview plans to cease operations at the close of business on Sunday, May 4. Opened in 2003, the family recreation center includes an 18-acre golf practice range, 18-hole miniature golf and outdoor batting cages.

A developer has obtained zoning for a 24-hour emergency medical center, medical offices and single-family homes on the golf range site. If all goes as planned, the developer will own the property as of May 22, barring any unforeseen event. Construction will take one and a half to two years.

Ace Golf Riverview is the second of two Ace Golf recreation facilities in Brandon and Riverview. Owners Bill Place and Su Lee started the Brandon golf range in 1993 and ran it until it was sold for development in 2019. The couple started Ace Golf Riverview, a former hay farm, in 2003. Both facilities consistently won awards for ‘Best Standalone Golf Range’ and ‘Top 50 Golf Range in the US’ from the Golf Range and Recreation Association.

The owners expanded Ace Golf to include two other Bay area golf ranges and four golf courses. The golf ranges were constructed in Tampa and St. Petersburg. The existing golf courses that Ace Golf acquired were failed or failing courses that the company renovated and restored to profitability. The courses included: Pebble Creek Golf Club in New Tampa, Wentworth and Crescent Oaks Golf Clubs in Tarpon Springs and Plantation Palms Golf Club in Land O’ Lakes. Crescent Oaks and Plantation Palms both earned ‘Best Golf Course’ awards by the Tampa Bay Times over the last five years. The courses have since been sold to golf course operators, except for Pebble Creek, which is closed and being converted into a residential development pending zoning.

Ace Golf Riverview sustained damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including downed trees, a tornado destroying part of the maintenance barn and flooding in the batting cages. All services have been restored and will be offered through the May 4 closing date. Liquidation sales will start over the holidays and into the spring.

The owners wish to thank the many residents who enjoyed the facilities, the many staff members who have worked with them and the politicians and residents who supported the zoning that allowed the facilities to exist.

Ace Golf Riverview is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. To contact it, call 813-672-7750. It is open to the public seven days and evenings weekly, including holidays. For more information, visit www.ace-golf.com.