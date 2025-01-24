Moffitt Cancer Center At SouthShore

Moffitt Cancer Center at SouthShore, located at 2709 E. College Ave. in Ruskin, is welcoming its first patients. Discover the future of cancer care at the state-of-the-art, 75,000-square foot facility. This advanced center is designed to enhance patient experiences and improve clinical outcomes with leading-edge technology at every turn. The Moffitt at SouthShore facility offers access to groundbreaking clinical trials, advanced imaging and laboratories, medical oncology and radiation oncology. New and existing patients can now schedule their appointments at SouthShore.

To learn more, visit www.moffitt.org/closetohome or call 833-496-1420.

Take A Look At Shell Point Marina

Located at the mouth of the Little Manatee River in Ruskin, Shell Point Marina offers access to the Tampa Bay within minutes. Its location is just one of the many things that it has going for it. Shell Point Marina has been around for decades and prides itself on being an ‘old school Florida’ marina, but it has been completely transformed to incorporate the modern boating lifestyle. Modern services include app-based boat-launch reservation software, free Wi-Fi, a handicap-compliant parking lot and a new tiki-themed entertainment pavilion with a pool table, air hockey, foosball, board games and more.

To schedule a guided tour of the marina, please call 813-645-1313 or visit its website at www.shellpointmarina.com, where you can look at the full list of services it offers.

Ship Gulf Coast

Jimmy and Adrienne Lynch are the owners of Ship Gulf Coast and take pride in offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of the community. It offers a wide range of shipping services for an easy rate comparison with FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. Other services offered include mailbox rental, notary, finger printing, passport photos, U-Haul and professional packaging, as well as others. Its commitment to being a one-stop destination for packing, shipping, office services and more sets it apart.

Ship Gulf Coast is located at 11232 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, across the street from Riverview High School and next to Anytime Fitness. For more information on its services, call 813-741-9600 or visit its website at https://shipgulfcoast.com/.

Align Right Realty Supports ECHO

Align Right Realty of Riverview is proud to support ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), a local nonprofit providing food and clothing to those in need. Led by broker-owner Lisa Tackus, a dedicated ECHO board member, the office raised funds through agent donations, brokerage matches and contributions at every closing. This year, agents also came together for the ECHO Blessing Bag Drive, creating 25 emergency kits for neighbors in need.

To find out more about Align Right Realty, visit its website at https://alignrightriverview.com/http://www.alignrightriverview.com/.

Helping Hands Assistant LLC

Local resident Kathy Bass is the owner of Helping Hands Assistant LLC, your go-to gal for all things organized and efficient. With a career spanning from private individuals to businesses of various sizes, she has the experience to make your life easier, smoother and more productive. Are you running your own business and feel like you need a clone? Are you a homemaker with not enough time in your day? Or maybe you have aging parents who need a helping hand? If so, Bass is the lady to call.

She will manage daily tasks like scheduling appointments, running errands, handling household chores and organizing and generally offers a helping hand wherever needed. She also offers compassionate and reliable support to help seniors maintain their independence and continue to live comfortably at home, with services tailored to the unique needs of each individual.

Call Bass at 863-409-9890.