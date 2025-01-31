In January, Brandon Kiwanis Club members met at Ford’s Garage Brandon to celebrate the unveiling of a new Burger of Fame on the menu named for club chair Jim Howell, who was honored to receive the recognition on the menu for the Ford’s Signature Burger. Ford’s Garage, a neighborhood burger and brew joint, serves up mouthwatering, all-American favorites with a vintage vibe on the side. With Black Angus burgers and craft beers and a one-of-a-kind, 1920s-service-station-inspired dining room featuring classic Ford vehicles and memorabilia, Ford’s Garage offers great food and a great welcoming atmosphere.

Lisa Longest, director of marketing for Ford’s Garage, said, “At Ford’s Garage, we are proud to recognize community figures through our Burgers of Fame menu. Each location names people within their local areas, so every menu is different and unique, just like the communities we serve.”

For the Brandon location, other local dignitaries with burgers on the menu include Riverview High School Principal Brian Spiro; Fire Chief Dennis Jones; Brandon Ford general manager Wayne Hammond; Buckhorn Elementary School Principal Corrie Heidt; community leader Ziad Kazbour; Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Brian Sherman; Girl Scout Troop 33309 leader Michelle Gaghard; Col. Adam Bingham, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing; and Osprey Observer editor and publisher Marie Gilmore.

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, Ford’s Garage opened its first location in Fort Myers, less than a mile from Henry Ford’s winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling operators to use the company’s iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s-garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise has expanded to include a total of 26 locations across six states. For more information, visit https://fordsgarageusa.com/.

The stars of the Ford’s Garage menu are its juicy burgers made with Black Angus beef. They are served with all-natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings and flavorful sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo. Each burger is also available in one of four beef alternatives, including bison, chicken, turkey and veggie patties.

The satisfying selection of burgers includes the specialty Burgers of Fame, named after influential individuals and organizations in the community.

Ford’s Garage Brandon is located in the Lake Brandon Plaza at 11105 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon.

For more information, call 813-661-3673 or visit the menu at https://fordsgarageusa.com/.