Former Newsome High School football player Spencer Shrader is living out many people’s dreams of playing in the NFL.

Shrader went undrafted in the recent NFL draft but signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts on their practice squad. He was elevated to the roster for the first game of the season, where he made all three extra-point attempts. Then he went to the New York Jets, where he played one game, making both field goal attempts. He was then offered a roster spot by the Kansas City Chiefs when their starting kicker, Harrison Butker, got injured.

The kicker played in two games with the Chiefs and converted all three field goal attempts, and six extra points. Shrader kicked the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs against the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024.

“In that situation, you just really have compartmentalize and keep yourself calm,” said Shrader. “When you think about the game and the stage, it’s a big deal and there is a lot going on. At the end of the day, my job is really simple. I just have to kick the ball through the uprights.”

The Lithia resident played one year of football at Newsome High School, where he also starred in tennis and soccer. After graduation, he played a year of semipro soccer in Brazil and Canada in 2018. He was offered several soccer scholarships but decided to take a risk by walking on at the University of South Florida as a kicker. Shrader said Tim Tebow was one of his role models and wanted to have a platform like his to inspire others. He played for the Bulls for four years, earning a scholarship his junior and senior seasons, before transferring to play at Notre Dame as a grad student.



The NFL wasn’t always his main dream. Shrader is an entrepreneur and has an investment property in South Bend, Indiana. But he found himself in a position that many people would envy.

“It’s kind of a unique experience because the NFL wasn’t always my dream,” said Shrader. “I know that sounds crazy. I just really wanted to do my best at every level.”

Shrader said he is grateful for the opportunity but doesn’t need the NFL to feel fulfilled.

“When I did make it, it was a little bit of a surreal feeling, but honestly how I feel is more like I have a responsibility to perform because of all the blessings I’ve had and all the people who have supported me to get here.”

Schrader injured his hamstring in practice and was put on injured reserve. With his injury and Butker’s return, he said his future with the team may be in doubt.

“It’s such a crazy industry that anything can happen at any time,” he said. “In a sense, it’s a blessing because tomorrow is not guaranteed, and you take that to heart. For me, as an undrafted free-agent rookie, it’s very much unknown what the next steps will be.”