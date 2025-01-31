On Saturday, February 22, FishHawk’s fourth annual Pickleball Tournament will be held from 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Taking place at Hawk Park in FishHawk, the tournament will feature a morning advanced tournament with a cash prize. For those looking to see where they stack up but aren’t looking for the stress of a cash tournament, there will be an intermediate tournament from 11:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. on the same day.

The fourth annual FishHawk pickleball tournament is raising money for a new community space at Newsome High School. This space will be used as a meeting space for athletes to host dinners and meetings, a planning space for clubs to improve the school and a planning space for teachers to eat in and plan curriculum. The funds raised will go toward purchasing furniture and paint. Pish Posh, run by interior decorator Veronica Perkins, will be decorating the space, free of charge.

The cost of the tournament is $50 per player. The event is being generously supported by the Newsome High School Athletic Boosters. The tournament is in search of more sponsors. Those that register for the tournament by Monday, February 10, will receive a tournament T-shirt. Please use the QR code to register or visit www.nhsboosters.com/?product=pickleball-tournament for more details.

Information for Prospective Participants:

Advanced

The morning session of the tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. and should end by 12 Noon. Games will be to 11, win by 1 with traditional scoring. There will be a maximum of 16 teams. While this is not a DUPR event, a minimum DUPR rating of 3.6 is encouraged to ensure consistently competitive games. The winning team will receive a cash prize.

Intermediate

The afternoon session of the tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. and should end by 4 p.m. This round will also be games to 11, win by 1 with traditional scoring. Players are strongly recommended to have a solid pickleball base knowledge to keep the game competitive.

Information for Prospective Donors:

Any donations to the building of the Newsome Community Space would be greatly appreciated. This space is so important in strengthening the bonds between Newsome High School athletes and Newsome High School club participants and creating a space for Newsome teachers to plan and improve curriculum. All donors will be included in event shirts and publicity, and they will have made a positive impact on the school community.

This is sure to be an event to remember. Pickleball has come to FishHawk, and February 22 is the perfect day to celebrate, discover and compete. Hawk Park will be full of pickleballers and there will be fun and excitement for all. Come on out!