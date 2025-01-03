High 5 Inc. hosted its annual TRIDENT (Training and Recreational for the Intellectually Disabled Enhancing their Natural Talents) talent show in December 2024 to raise money for its programs and bring talented performers to the stage.

The talent show brought 24 performers who sang and danced to the stage on December 13. Participants also showcased their use of American Sign Language or displayed their artwork and baked goods.

“Most notable I would say [was] that the response and support from those in attendance showed the love they have for our programs and their loved ones,” said Joe Somers, director of TRIDENT.

Around 150 people attended the free event and helped raise $460 through donations and purchasing crafts, baked goods and beverages made by Adult Day Training clients.

The funds will go toward program supplies, new vehicles, curriculums and scholarships.

“It was very evident that our Adult Day Training program is on the right path for this very special portion of our community, and we are excited and looking forward to 2025 and everything we have planned,” Somers said.

Everyone that participated was a winner, Somers said.

Since last year, the show has grown to include more participants and talents. This year’s show also featured members from the Livingstone Academy’s Transition program.

The TRIDENT program focuses on “active recreation, proper socialization/interpersonal skills and independent life skills.”

Its day program runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It promotes an active lifestyle and helps its members become more integrated into society.

The after-school program has the same goal from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on weekdays. There is also a study hall offered during this time for members to work on projects and homework.

TRIDENT is one of High 5 Inc.’s programs dedicated to helping the community through educational and athletic activities.

For more information on TRIDENT or High 5 Inc.’s upcoming events, visit https://high5inc.org/. To contact High 5 Inc., which is located off Beverly Dr. south of U.S. 60, call 813-689-0908 or email memberservices@high5inc.org.