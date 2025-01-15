Keel Farms itself has been around since its founding in 1981 by local landscaper Joe Keel. What started as plants quickly turned into fruits, and by 2003 Keel & Curley Winery was born. Keel sold the company to his son, Clay, and Clay’s wife, Carmen.

Serving the local community for the past 21 years, Keel Farms produces wines and ciders by utilizing its 25-acre farm and focusing on sustainable, ground-to-glass products. Keel Farms is widely distributed across the state of Florida.

The farm is a family-friendly environment that features farm animals, wine tastings, dining experiences as well as tours of the property and production facilities, and it is open seven days a week to the public.

Recently, Keel Farms opened its new rental venue, The Osprey View.

“Our new venue, The Osprey View, is a 10-acre property located directly on Lake Thonotosassa just outside of Tampa Bay that was purchased by Clay Keel and a small group of private investors,” said The Osprey View’s general manager, Josh Henneman. “With over 6 acres of muscadine grape vines on property, the venue features beautiful sightlines in every direction. Our covered reception space sits on the front of our 124-year-old farmhouse and boasts incredible views of the lake. The property has two ceremony sites, a gorgeous bridal suite on the second floor of our farmhouse, a groom’s bunkhouse across the street on the lake, a boardwalk running along the beach and more. The Osprey View is perfect for hosting weddings or events.”

The Osprey View is a serene haven that blends the charm of a vineyard, the elegance of an event venue and the comfort of an Airbnb into one delightful experience. Surrounded by picturesque landscapes, the property promises an escape into nature’s tranquility while offering a touch of luxury.

“The plan is to become one of the premier wedding and event venues in the Tampa Bay area, joining an incredible list of venues already operating in our community,” Henneman said. “We want The Osprey View to be a beautiful and natural background for our guests’ most memorable moments in life as well as to continue to provide an exceptional guest experience for our couples and event hosts before, during and after their events.”

If you would like to learn more about The Osprey View or book your next event at the new venue, you can contact Henneman at josh@theospreyview.com or visit the venue’s website at www.theospreyview.com. The Osprey View is located at 11501 Thonotosassa Rd. in Thonotosassa.