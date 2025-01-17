The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) is kicking off the new year with a variety of exciting events focused on reading, community and creativity. One of the highlights is the 45th annual Storytelling Festival Workshop Series, a six-week program starting in January that teaches children the art of storytelling.

Held locally at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, the workshops will focus on creative theater arts, literacy and public speaking. Designed for students in second through seventh grade, the series offers a unique opportunity for kids to develop their storytelling skills and even have a video of their performance featured on the library’s website.

The workshops are free and sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Tampa-Hillsborough County Inc. Space is limited to 25 students per session, and registration for the full six-week series is recommended.

Workshop locations and schedule:

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library on Mondays at 6 p.m.

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library on Tuesdays at 5 p.m.

Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library on Fridays at 11 a.m.

New Tampa Regional Library on Saturdays at 1 p.m.

In addition to the storytelling series, several libraries, including Bloomingdale, Riverview, Brandon, SouthShore and Ruskin, also offer weekly toddler and baby times as well as story times. These events foster early literacy, social interaction and a love for reading among children of all ages.

To learn more or register for any of the HCPLC events, visit https://hcplc.org/.