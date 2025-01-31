The 2025 Florida State Fair is coming, featuring 12 days of thrilling entertainment, mouthwatering new food, interactive exhibits and can’t-miss promo days from Thursday, February 6, through Monday, February 17.

Tampa’s favorite long-time tradition is mostly an outdoor event and offers hundreds of acres that will allow guests to social distance.

“The Florida State Fair is truly a community event that our guests look forward to each and every year,” said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair.

Some of the new, highly anticipated food options offered this year include baked ziti on a stick and the BBQ stuffed waffle.

Entertainment will include magic shows, baton twirling competitions, BMX tricks and circus performances, and eating competitions will include funnel cake, pizza, corn dog and donut contests.

Gates will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Entry prices range from $6-$11 for children and $12-$16 for adults. Parking is free.

Tickets are now on sale at the Florida State Fair website. For a detailed schedule of upcoming events, please visit https://floridastatefair.com/.

About the Florida State Fair:

The Florida State Fair, first held in Tampa in 1904, has become one of the largest events in the state, attracting more than 500,000 people during its 12-day run. The Florida State Fair boasts the largest midway in the USA, a robust agricultural program, a circus, interactive animal exhibits and new attractions each year.