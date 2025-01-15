From airport pickups to rides for girls’ nights, 55 Rides offers a luxury service for local customers looking for a ride.

Michael Brand started the company when he noticed a need for such service in the Greater Brandon, Lithia, Valrico and Riverview areas.

“We’re trying to provide an experience,” Brand said.

Since starting the company in August, Brand said his favorite part has been meeting new people and getting to offer peace of mind and security.

In its first four months, 55 Rides has hosted around 250 customers. Its two drivers are fully licensed and insured, offering the security riders deserve.

Customers can book a ride for anytime from the same day or months in advance. Prices vary, depending on the trip.

Brand said he has had families use 55 Rides, who said they would never drive themselves again after the ride.

“I’ve had husbands get in the car and they tell me they’re never driving to the airport or the cruise terminal with their wives again because they’re never on time, but this time they were ready 15 minutes early,” Brand said.

Coming back from a ladies’ night out, Brand stated the customers said how happy they were that they used a car service when they knew what time the driver would be there and who the driver was.

“That made me feel great because that’s one of the things we’re striving for: to be able to provide that for people,” he said.

In addition to offering reliable and friendly transportation, 55 Rides has a package with iSmash, an entertainment venue with smash rooms, splatter painting and ax throwing.

The package includes an hour at iSmash and can be customized to include transportation to dinner or drinks.

55 Rides is also looking to work with other local restaurants and bars to create more packages for riders.

In addition to hosting travel transportation, 55 Rides offers rides to prom, date nights, concerts and Lightning games, giving riders a break from driving in heavy traffic or busy parking lots.

For more information on how to book a ride, email 55 Rides at 55ridestampa@gmail.com or message it on Facebook page at ‘55 Rides.’