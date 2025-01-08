A new family-owned, mobile food kitchen is making waves in Riverview, offering a healthier take on traditional Texas-style barbecue. MF BBQ Riverview, operated by a local family with deep roots in the community, specializes in serving fresh, preservative-free barbecue with options for keto and diabetic-friendly diets.

The business is a labor of love for owners Michele and Bryan Meck, who have lived in Riverview for nearly three decades. Married in Riverview in 1988, they raised three children in the area, all of whom graduated from Riverview High School and still live locally. The family opened their food truck to provide not just delicious barbecue but also a healthier alternative for those seeking to avoid the added sugars and carbs often found in conventional barbecue.

“Our mission is to provide food that’s both tasty and health-conscious,” said Michele. “With so many people battling serious health issues, especially diabetes and cancer, we want to make sure that everyone can enjoy flavorful food without the worry of hidden sugars or preservatives. Our barbecue is made fresh daily, with no MSG or preservatives, and we offer keto and low-carb options that cater to those with specific dietary needs.”

MF BBQ Riverview’s commitment to health and wellness is personal. Both owners experienced significant health improvements after adopting a keto lifestyle, including a combined weight loss of 100 pounds and a reduction in medications. The keto diet, known for its potential benefits in managing conditions like diabetes and even aiding cancer treatments, inspired them to offer more dietary-friendly barbecue options.

In addition to its regular menu, MF BBQ Riverview offers catering services and a special discount for active and retired military, law enforcement and firefighters. Customers can also leave their mark by signing a giant American flag on the side of the food truck.

Catch MF BBQ Riverview every Thursday through Saturday. For updates and menu details, visit its Facebook page at ‘MF BBQ.’ The food truck is often at the Shell at 10106 McMullen Rd. in Riverview and/or Tractor Supply Co. at 10749 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.