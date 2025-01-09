The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is excited to celebrate the Spurlino Family YMCA’s latest addition — a new gymnasium. Its January 9 ribbon-cutting event was attended by Tampa YMCA and community leaders. The event featured facility tours as the gym officially opened for programming.

The new 18,345-square-foot gymnasium provides additional space to help over 500 more families in our community grow and thrive. Additionally, the gym allows for the following enhanced programming:

Doubles the capacity of summer camp programs from 2,000-4,000 campers each summer in a safe, fun and engaging environment, with increased indoor, air-conditioned time.

Introduces new youth volleyball and pickleball leagues, adult sports leagues, pickleball instruction and more.

Expands group exercise offerings to include more classes such as boot camp, HIIT, family classes and small group training.

Increases the hours available for pickleball open play on four designated indoor courts.

Provides indoor space for events and activities for families, seniors, businesses and other community members.

“We are thrilled about the opening of our new indoor gymnasium and the opportunities it will bring to our members and community,” noted Jarrod Williams, executive director of the Spurlino YMCA.

“While many may see this as a boost to our sports programming — and it certainly is — it’s much more than that. This space will serve as a hub for a variety of programming, reflecting the needs and interests of our diverse membership. We look forward to being part of the many memories created here — from a child’s first basket to lifelong friendships formed at summer camp — and ensuring this space remains accessible and welcoming to all,” he added.

Creative Contractors, based in Clearwater, completed the $6.6 million project and built the main Spurlino Family YMCA in 2018. The well-known Tampa firm FleischmanGarciaMaslowski was the architect.

The Spurlino Y gymnasium is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

The Spurlino Family YMCA and all Tampa YMCA centers are offering a limited-time $0 join fee for new members through Wednesday, January 15, with only a $5 join fee from Thursday, January 16, through Friday, January 31.