Coinciding with National Veteran and Military Families Month, the YMCA’s Operation Strong Families (OSF) initiative kicked off in November 2024 as a targeted 10-week mental wellness program for active-duty and veteran families.

Hosted at four family centers by Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, including the Spurlino YMCA in Riverview and the North Brandon YMCA in Seffner, the next 10-week program is set to start on the week of Monday through Friday, February 3-7.

According to David Jewell, associate program director for the Y’s Military Family Program and Engagement initiative, “Family moves and deployments impose unique stresses on military families, particularly the children and the parent providing care while the service member is away for extended periods.”

Operation Strong Families, he added, aims to equip families with the tools and resources they need to cope with military life and its effects on daily life. Its objectives are to reduce stress for parents and caregivers, increase knowledge of community resources, improve social support for all military family members and enhance youth self-esteem.

Funded through the Children’s Board of Tampa Bay, the 10-week program is free of charge and includes YMCA membership during the program.

In addition to Operation Strong Families, Operation Hero (OH), using curriculum provided by the Armed Services YMCA, is tailored to address the unique struggles of military life for youngsters, which can have an adverse effect on academic achievement and dealing with emotions.

Both OSF and OH, for children in third through sixth grade, meet two evenings per week at the same time. Along with Spurlino and North Brandon, the programs are offered at the South Tampa Family YMCA and the Northwest Family YMCA in Town ‘n Country.

The 60-minute program for families and children runs for two evenings a week for 10 weeks. Parents meet in small group settings led by a facilitator. The first weekly meeting is to discuss the unique experiences of military life. The second weekly meeting is a workout, to enhance physical and mental wellbeing. Meanwhile, through OH, children meet in their own group sessions. Younger children can stay in the YMCA’s Stay & Play child care area.

Visit https://tampaymca.org/operation-strong-families to learn more and to register.

The Spurlino Family YMCA is at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. The North Brandon Family YMCA is at 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner. For more information on these and other locations, visit https://tampaymca.org/locations.