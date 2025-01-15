When it comes to exterior cleaning, Pro221 Pressure Washing stands out for its commitment to quality and community. Owner Mark Girdwood, a Valrico resident, has made it his mission to help homeowners maintain beautiful, lasting properties. His business isn’t just about cleaning — it’s about building long-term relationships with the community and offering services that go the extra mile.

After years in restaurant management, Girdwood made the bold decision to leave his steady career behind and follow his passion for pressure washing.

“It was a big leap, but it was the right one,” Girdwood shared. “I wanted a business that would allow me to spend more time with my wife, Lindsey, and our two kids, Andrew and Adalyn. I also wanted to do something that had a real impact on my community.”

Pro221 Pressure Washing offers a range of services, but one of the most popular is paver sealing. This service protects and enhances the appearance of patios, walkways and driveways, helping them stay looking new for longer.

“Paver sealing not only adds protection but also brings out the natural beauty of outdoor spaces,” Girdwood explained. “It’s an investment that can make a big difference in your property’s curb appeal.”

But what really sets Pro221 apart is Girdwood’s hands-on approach. When you call, you’ll speak directly with him. He schedules every job and personally ensures the work is done right.

“I want my customers to know they’re getting my full attention,” Girdwood said. “I’m involved every step of the way to make sure they’re happy with the results.”

Beyond his work with Pro221, Girdwood is also deeply involved in the Valrico community. He believes in supporting local events, organizations and families.

“Being a part of this community is important to me. It’s where I live, work and raise my kids, and I try to give back in whatever way I can,” Girdwood shared.

Whether it’s volunteering at local schools, sponsoring events, or supporting neighborhood projects, Girdwood is always looking for ways to make a positive impact.

One local resident, Joseph from Valrico, recently shared his experience with Pro221: “Mark did an amazing job sealing our driveway and patio. They look brand-new, and we couldn’t be happier with the results. The quality of work and attention to detail was beyond our expectations. We’re definitely using Pro221 for all our future exterior cleaning needs.”

Pro221 uses high-quality equipment and eco-friendly products to deliver lasting results. Girdwood treats every job as if it were his own home, ensuring every customer is satisfied with the work.

“My goal is simple — 100 percent customer satisfaction,” Girdwood said. “If something’s not right, I’ll fix it. I want every client to feel they made the right choice by calling us.”

This dedication to quality and community service has earned Pro221 a loyal customer base. Many homeowners choose Pro221 not just for the great service but also for the trust and connection Girdwood builds with them.

“It’s amazing to see repeat clients come back, knowing they’re getting personal service every time,” Girdwood said. “I really appreciate the support of this community.”

For anyone looking to improve their property’s curb appeal, Pro221 offers a full range of services, from pressure washing driveways to paver sealing, with a focus on delivering top-notch results and a personal touch that homeowners can count on.

To learn more or to schedule a service, contact Girdwood directly at 813-699-0304, visit www.pro221.com, or check out Pro221’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/pro221pressurewashing.