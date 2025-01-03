The much-anticipated 13th annual Planes, Trains & Automobiles (PT&A), presented by Tampa International Airport, is back. This family-favorite event will take place on Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Plant City Airport, bringing with it a full day of excitement, adventure and community spirit.

Returning stronger than ever after the recent hurricane season that affected so many in Central Florida, this year’s event promises a celebration of resilience and unity for all ages. Attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of activities, from awe-inspiring aircraft displays and radio-controlled flight demonstrations to a fantastic car show and intricate model train setups. A highlight of the day will be the enormous LEGO transportation display, certain to captivate those of all ages.

Families will have hands-on opportunities to explore a variety of educational and fun activities. Featured stations will include flight simulators and STEM exhibits from SUN ‘n FUN’s Aerospace Center for Excellence, Young Eagles discovery flights conducted by the Plant City Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1178 and even a chance for Scouts to earn merit badges. Younger visitors will enjoy bounce houses, a pinewood derby and other adventures designed just for them. Food trucks and local vendors will be present, offering food and showcasing local products to make the day even more memorable.

“The event has always been a space for families to connect over the marvels of transportation and to experience the wonders of aviation firsthand,” said Jason Jones, PT&A Committee chairman and event founder. “With support from the Tampa Bay Aviation Association, we’re expanding the opportunities at the event to offer aviation scholarships, fueling dreams of future pilots, mechanics and other aviation professionals. It’s all about giving back to our community and making a difference in the lives of our local youth.”

Planes, Trains & Automobiles, managed by the Tampa Bay Aviation Association and presented by Tampa International Airport, is dedicated to inspiring the next generation. This year, proceeds will fund scholarships for flight training, mechanical education and aviation career pathways for local youth, continuing the event’s mission of giving back to the community.

Parking is free, and tickets are $7.50 online in advance or $12.50 at the gate. For tickets and event information, visit www.mytbaa.org/pta.