The Village Players, a nonprofit community theater, is thrilled to announce its production of the iconic musical RENT, directed by Artistic Director Domin Pazo. This beloved rock opera, known for its powerful themes of love, resilience, and hope, will take center stage at the James McCabe Theater. Opening on Valentine’s Day — Friday, February 14 — audiences can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with heart and music.

There will be evening performances at 8 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, February 14-15, February 21-22 and February 28 and March 1. There will also be Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. on February 16 and 23.

Set in New York City’s East Village, RENT follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends navigating the challenges of love, poverty and loss while staying true to their dreams. With music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece continues to inspire audiences worldwide, reminding us to “measure our lives in love.”

Director Domin Pazo brings a fresh and dynamic vision to this celebrated production. Audiences can expect an intimate and passionate performance that stays true to the heart of the original while adding a unique touch that only The Village Players can deliver.

“RENT is a story about finding community and celebrating life in the face of adversity,” said Pazo. “We’re thrilled to share this powerful message with our community through a production filled with incredible talent, music and emotion.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/ and by phone at 813-480-3147.

Tickets are $23 for general admission, with discounted pricing available for seniors, military and students. Doors open 30 minutes before the show start time.

Join The Village Players for this extraordinary production celebrating life, love and the enduring bonds of friendship. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a theatrical experience that will leave a lasting impression.

Important note: Due to mature themes, RENT is recommended for audiences aged 16 and up. Parental discretion is advised.

All shows will be performed at James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. For more information, visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.