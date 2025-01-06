The Polk County Veterans Council’s Flight to Honor Mission 10 is currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 29.

Applications for both guardians and veterans are accepted and maintained on a continuing basis. All applicants will be considered for this mission and the next mission until selection.

The selection of those who will be offered the opportunity to participate in Mission 10 will be made in March

Original Story Printed July 2024.

By Gunnar Wagner

Being a veteran is deemed an honorable sacrifice by many citizens in this country. The fact that there are people so patriotic that they have the guts to serve their country speaks volumes about the magnificence of America and its populace. So, what better way to respect our veterans than by giving them an unforgettable experience?

The Polk County Veterans Council’s Flight to Honor missions do just that. Plans are currently underway, and funds are being raised for the next Flight to Honor trip, Mission 10, in April 2025.

Flight to Honor is an organization that was established in 2015 by United States Air Force Col. Gary Clark and he has been with the organization since then as a chairman. He also founded the Polk County Veterans Council in 2003 and is its chairman.

Flight to Honor provides veterans from World War II to now a free one-day trip (called ‘missions’) to our nation’s capital, specifically to see the veteran memorials that were erected there. Each veteran is accompanied by a ‘guardian,’ someone who ensures the safety of the veteran they are assigned to, so that both the veteran and the guardian have a safe and memorable experience.

When asked how someone can become a guardian and how a veteran can be a part of the trip, Clark said, “You must fill out an application to become a guardian and a veteran must also fill out a separate application as well.”

When asked if Flight to Honor is seeing many World War II veterans or if it is helping more Vietnam War veterans nowadays, Clark said, “Few remaining World War II vets are able to travel. Most veterans now are Vietnam or later.”

How does Flight to Honor reach out to potential veterans who would be interested? Clark answered, “The media, veteran organizations, market at events, etc.” He also said that the community can help by “volunteering, donating and sharing information.”

According to Flight to Honor’s website, fundraising is underway to cover the cost of its efforts.

For more information about Flight to Honor or to sign up to become a guardian today, visit www.polkveteranscouncil.com/flight-to-honor.html or call 863-602-0921. If you have any questions, you can email the organization at flighttohonorpolk@gmail.com.

You can also donate to the organization through ‘GiveWell Community Foundation: Flight to Honor 1501 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33803’ or by visiting www.givecf.org.