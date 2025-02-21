Brandon Auto Services, a trusted name in Hillsborough County’s automotive industry, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates over 50 years of providing exceptional auto repair services. Under the leadership of President Steven L. Holland and his longtime business partner, Ken Anderson, the family-owned business has maintained its reputation for integrity, personalized service and expertise since its founding in 1971.

Specializing in a wide variety of services, Brandon Auto Services meets all automotive needs, from collision repair and front-end alignments to air conditioning repairs and electronic fuel injections. Whether it’s routine maintenance or complex fixes, the team is equipped to handle any job with precision and care.

“We’ve always worked well together,” Anderson said. “Steve handles the finances, and I oversee the operations.”

The duo has been working side by side since taking over operations from Holland Senior in 1968, with official ownership transitioning to them in 1971. Reflecting on their early days, Anderson shared, “We started out as kids working in the wrecker yard.”

Anderson, still an active part of the daily operations of the business, is also involved in the local community and volunteers with the sheriff’s mounted posse.

“Today’s vehicle is a major expense for everyone, and when you have to consider having a repair done, you should investigate if a used part makes sense to purchase or not,” advised Holland. “When considering the choice, first analyze the cost savings, the warranty and whether the labor cost factors into the situation. Used items that most people consider purchasing are wheels, mirrors, engines and transmissions to save money on.”

The body shop at Brandon Auto Services is widely respected for its high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. Its technicians are expertly trained to service a diverse range of vehicle makes and models, providing comprehensive care to meet the needs of every customer. This dedication to thorough service has garnered a loyal following and a steady stream of referrals.

Holland credits the business’ continued success to the combination of skilled staff, a customer-centric approach and a strong presence in the local community.

Looking to the future, Brandon Auto Services remains focused on investing in its facilities and team to stay ahead of industry trends. Holland is committed to maintaining a legacy of excellence in customer service, ensuring that the company continues to be a trusted resource for the community.

For more information, visit www.brandonautoservices.com or call 813-651-2288. The shop is located at 3161 S.R. 60 E. in Valrico and operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.