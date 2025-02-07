The Creative Arts Theatre Company, the City of Tampa’s resident theater company for young audiences, is bringing its latest production, Sleeping Handsome, by Bill D’Agostino, to local libraries this month. The performances are free, open to the public and sponsored in part by the City of Tampa Parks & Recreation department.

Sleeping Handsome is a whimsical reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, set in a kingdom where magic is banned. When a spell causes the prince to fall into a deep slumber, the kingdom’s inhabitants — including fairies and even a talking dog — must work together to break the spell. This enchanting tale, which teaches the value of teamwork and staying true to oneself, is perfect for audiences of all ages, though it’s best suited for children ages 4 and up.

The Creative Arts Theatre Company, which has been serving the Tampa community for over 50 years, produces more than 100 performances annually across schools, libraries and community centers. Its mission is to promote literacy and inspire young minds through the power of live theater. With a talented team of five professional artists, it creates engaging performances inspired by both classic and contemporary children’s literature.

Upcoming performances of Sleeping Handsome include:

Friday, February 21, from 11 a.m.-12 Noon and 3-4 p.m., at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, in the McLean Family Community Room.

Saturday, February 22, 11 a.m.-12 Noon at the Riverview Public Library, in James B. Jim Johnson Community Room 109 A and B.

The Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, and the Riverview Public Library is located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For more information about Creative Arts Theatre or to inquire about upcoming performances, contact Meg Heimstead, supervisor, at 813-931-2154.