LeAnne Crabtree is known in the Brandon community as ‘The Cookie Lady’ because she is the owner of LeAnne’s Old Fashion Cookies. Crabtree has a servant’s heart for the community, as she is always willing to help when asked, but when God laid it upon her heart to share her personal story with the community, Crabtree became an author.

Her first book, God Has a Sweet Tooth, was met with rave reviews, and it laid the path for Crabtree to become a mentor and life coach.

“I never expected all of this to happen and it has been an amazing journey,” Crabtree said. “God helped me every step up the way to write my first book and to becoming a mentor.”

Crabtree was yet again motivated by God to continue her journey as an author.

“God, my father and my husband, the three most important men in my life, said I needed to write my second book,” Crabtree said. “The last few years have been rough for a lot of people. Encouragement right now is one of the most needed things in our society.”

Crabtree’s new book is called The Encourager, and she is hosting a book launch on Thursday, March 6, at The Plant City History & Photo Archives from 6-8 p.m.

“In the book, I lay out and tell stories of encouragers in my life along the way who have lifted me up, who encouraged me, inspired me, through the good times and bad time,” Crabtree said. “I also lay out some of the principles and some of the characteristics of how to be an encourager to others. Through this, you are going to gain influence, you’re going to lift people up and you’re going to make an impact.”

Crabtree hopes her new book will help those who read it.

“A lot of people are walking around hurt, worried, scared and nervous,” she said. “Encouragement is a big deal, but also we have the opportunity to be those encouragers for those in need.”

If you would like to attend Crabtree’s free book launch event on March 6, you can register for it through her website, https://leannecrabtree.com/. The Plant City History & Photo Archives is located at 106 S. Evers St. in Plant City.