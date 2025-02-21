Papaya Primary Care Does Things Differently

Papaya Primary Care, located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Papaya Primary Care does things differently so that its patients have quick access to quality care and less stress about cost. Instead of insurance billing, it operates using an affordable monthly membership in exchange for health care. Members have unlimited access to their provider without co-pays or after-visit fees. Free generic prescriptions are offered through its pharmacy partnership and a panel of screening labs are free to members every year.

Learn more at www.papayaprimarycare.com or by calling 813-669-0511. You can also schedule a no-obligation, 10-minute inquiry call to see if the clinic is right for you.

Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship Opportunities

The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors in our community. It is offering four scholarships:

Two for students attending a two-year or four-year college/university.

Two for students attending a trade or vocational school.

The application deadline is by close of business on Saturday, March 1. Interested students should complete the appropriate application at one of the links below and submit it along with the required uploads. Eligibility, criteria and additional information may be found on the applications.

College/University: https://business.valricofishhawk.org/form/view/35550.

Trade or Vocational School: https://business.valricofishhawk.org/form/view/35549.

Gentle Touch Estate Sales

Based in Apollo Beach, Gentle Touch Estate Sales specializes in providing comprehensive estate liquidation. When someone passes away, moves or downsizes, it comes in to organize and price the entire contents of the household and ensure a large, organized sale of their possessions. Its team of experts handles every aspect of the estate sale process, including pricing, staging, cleaning out after the sale and execution.

For more information, visit its website at https://gentletouchestatesales.com/ or call 813-812-0780.

AM Design & Services

AM Design & Services, owned by Abi Merkle, is a creative studio that designs business success through graphic design, social media and branding. It helps businesses across the country launch and reorganize their advertising and marketing efforts to elevate their business to the next level.

With over 20 years in corporate retail advertising, AM Designs & Services understands more than just advertising and marketing; it understands how businesses can work, and it strives to bring out-of-the-box ideas to the table. AM Designs & Services celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

To find out more, visit its website at https://amdesignservice.com/ or call 813-308-9819.

Cypress Creek Assisted Living And Memory Care Residence

Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence, privately owned and family operated, was founded upon enhancing the quality of life through a family-focused model and personalized care. The communities at Cypress Creek Assisted Living are divided into personalized neighborhoods with high staff-to-resident ratios, and the living spaces provide a sense of community in an environment that does not overwhelm and has been purposed to accommodate individualized needs. Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence is located at 970 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Visit its website at www.cypresscreekalf.com or call 813-633-7777 for additional information.

Align Right Realty Supports ECHO

Align Right Realty of Riverview is proud to support ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), a local nonprofit providing food and clothing to those in need. Led by broker-owner Lisa Tackus, a dedicated ECHO board member, the office raised funds through agent donations, brokerage matches and contributions at every closing. This year, agents also came together for the ECHO Blessing Bag Drive, creating 25 emergency kits for neighbors in need.

To find out more about Align Right Realty, visit its website at https://alignrightriverview.com/http://www.alignrightriverview.com/.

Align Right Realty

Align Right Realty is excited to share that its longtime preferred mortgage lender, Michael Longman, has joined AnnieMac Home Mortgage. Longman has been a vital part of its brokerage, consistently providing top-tier mortgage support and forging a strong partnership with the team. His transition to AnnieMac brings even greater opportunities for collaboration with Align Right’s agents, enhancing their knowledge and involvement in the home buying and selling process.

Align Right Realty is located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at https://alignrightriverview.com/ for more information.

Z Beauty Academy & Spa

Z Beauty Academy & Spa is owned by Liyakhat Khan and Cory Mohammed. Along with services such as microblading, ombre, eyelash extensions, facials, waxing, microdermabrasion and more, it also offers advanced training in these procedures and incorporates techniques from other countries. Students are also taught how to open a business and market themselves. Z Beauty Academy & Spa is located at 1534 W. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 1, in Brandon. Visit its website at www.zbeautyspa.com or call 724-923-2889 to find out more or make an appointment.

Staffmark Opens Office In Plant City

Staffmark, a member of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, a global HR titan, just celebrated opening offices in Plant City with a ribbon-cutting from the Plant City Chamber of Commerce. With the combined knowledge, expertise and global strength of recruits and its sister brands, Advantage Technical, Hunter Hamilton and Digital People, you can rest easy knowing you have a partner with 55-plus years of staffing expertise.

Staffmark is located at 2422 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City. For more information, visit its website at https://staffmarkgroup.com or call 813-703-1910.

Tampa Electric Granted National Award

Tampa Electric has won the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Award for 2024, in recognition for the company’s outstanding work to quickly restore power after Hurricane Milton. EEI’s Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies after extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Florida’s 2024 hurricane season was the deadliest and most destructive in more than a century. Hurricane Milton caused widespread outages and significant devastation from fierce winds, windblown debris, flooding and heavy rain. Tampa Electric brought 6,000 line workers from as far away as Texas, Minnesota and Canada. Electricity was restored in a week.