Mark your calendars for an epic weekend of food, fun, and live entertainment at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, March 14 and 15. The Back Porch Jam promises two days of mouthwatering barbecue, live local bands and exciting activities for the whole family.

Kick off your weekend with the Friday Night BBQ, from 5-10 p.m., as grill masters fire up their smokers and begin preparing some seriously tasty eats. Groove to live tunes while enjoying your favorite barbecue bites and cold beverages.

Then, come back on Saturday, March 15, for the BBQ Showdown. Gates open at 9 a.m. for a full day of fierce competition between amateur and professional barbecue teams. Watch them battle it out for the coveted title of King of BBQ, judged by the renowned Kansas City Barbeque Society. The best part? You’ll get to sample their award-winning creations throughout the day, until 5 p.m.

Plus, explore a craft fair filled with unique treasures, bring the kids to the kid zone for nonstop fun and enjoy refreshing drinks while soaking in the tunes from talented local bands.

With a $10-per-carload admission (up to eight people), this is the ultimate weekend for food lovers, music fans and families looking for a good time.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. Tickets are available at the gate or in advance. For more information, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/p/sub-pages/back-porch-jam.

Come hungry, bring your crew, and get ready for a weekend of barbecue, bands and beer you won’t forget.