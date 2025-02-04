On behalf of Betty Harper and myself, Shelley Orebaugh, I am thrilled to be writing this letter. Congratulations! Our Kappa Delta Phi Charity Golf Tournament was a huge success. We want to thank each and every person for all you contributed. The Kappa Kappa Chapter has never backed away from hard work. Your ability to rise to the occasion is a testament to that.

A huge ‘thank you’ to Bill Harper for allowing us to have our tournament at the beautiful Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club. Bill and Betty were also the presenting sponsors and their generosity was amazing and greatly appreciated. Thank you to all the staff of Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club, all of your help and service was over the top. You all rock in my book. Best country club around!

We also want to include all of our other sponsors. They, too, were amazing and greatly appreciated. You all stepped up in support of A Kid’s Place and the new activity center that will break ground next month. Thank you for your support.

A Kid’s Place personnel and volunteers also helped with so many things along the way. Sam, Gabbi and Lyndsee, you were our right and left hands. Thank you so much.

Our list is not complete without thanking our wonderful golfers for their support. It was truly a great day with lots of fun and laughter had by all.

Drumroll, please! Now, for the final numbers you have all been waiting to find out (sorry for the delay): On January 13, Betty presented a check to Brad Gregory, CEO of A Kid’s Place, in the amount of $104,151 toward the new activity center. Yes, you are reading correctly. Can you believe that number? Amazing! And over the top. We are so thankful and grateful for you all.

What a thrill to celebrate this at our 100-year celebration in Louisville, Kentucky, this June, at our national convention.

With gratitude and thankfulness,

Betty Harper and Shelley Orebaugh, Co-chairs of the Kappa Delta Phi Charity Golf Tournament