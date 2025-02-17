Isaiah 117 House is a new, local nonprofit that has joined the Tampa Bay community.

When children are removed from their homes out of concern for their safety, they are usually brought to a child welfare services office to await placement. This wait can be a few hours to several days. These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry and in dirty clothing. Isaiah 117 House’s purpose is to help these children.

“Isaiah 117 provides a comforting home where these children instead can be brought to wait,” said Kayla Bain, Isaiah 117 House’s location leader for Hillsborough County. “The home is a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys and snuggly blankets. This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while child welfare staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good placement.”

Isaiah 117 House was originally started by Rhonda and Corey Paulson of Tennessee. The couple started the nonprofit after they went through training to become foster parents. During that class, the couple was informed that when children are removed from their homes, they often must go to the DCS office and wait for placement. As Rhonda looked around the cubicle-filled space, she couldn’t imagine a scared child sitting in such a sterile, cold environment while waiting to learn their fate. That is when she believed God put in her heart the idea of creating Isaiah 117 House. The nonprofit got its name from the Bible verse Isaiah 1:17, which says, “Defend the cause of the fatherless.”

The couple opened their first Isaiah 117 House in Tennessee in 2017. Since then, the Paulsons have been opening Isaiah 117 Houses all over the United States. They currently have homes in Sarasota, Orlando and now Tampa.

The mission of Isaiah 117 House is threefold process. The first is to reduce trauma for children awaiting placement. Secondly, lighten the load for child welfare services. Thirdly, to ease the transition for foster families.

“We are new nonprofit to Hillsborough County and our latest Isaiah 117 House is being built just 15 minutes outside of the Brandon community,” Bain said. “We are looking to the Brandon community to help with donating items to help our children feel more at home during their time at an Isaiah 117 House as well as spread the word about our mission and what we do for children who are transitioning into foster care.”

If you would like to learn more about Isaiah 117 House or become involved with the organization, visit www.isaiah117house.com or contact Bain at 813-428-2966.