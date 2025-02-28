For 60 years, Junior Achievement (JA) of Tampa Bay has been a guiding force for the region’s youth, preparing over 1.5 million students to achieve their dreams through immersion in experiential learning that teaches financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship. In the 2023-24 school year alone, Junior Achievement impacted over 46,000 students across the Tampa Bay region through its capstone programs and in-school initiatives.

On Thursday, March 6, Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay will commemorate this incredible milestone with a 60th Anniversary Dinner at the JW Marriott Water Street Tampa, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will celebrate the students whose lives have been transformed and honor the extraordinary individuals and partners who’ve been instrumental in shaping Junior Achievement’s legacy: the 60th Anniversary Diamond Laureates.

Honoring a Legacy of Leadership and Impact

The 60th Anniversary Diamond Laureates have collectively dedicated over 200 years of service to Junior Achievement, embodying leadership, generosity and an unwavering commitment to empowering Tampa Bay’s future leaders.

Pam Muma, the naming sponsor of JA BizTown, presented by Pam and Les Muma, has supported Junior Achievement for over 20 years. Since its opening in 2006, JA BizTown has served over 250,000 fifth graders, including nearly 20,000 students in the 2023-24 school year alone.

Alex Sink, former chief financial officer for the state of Florida and a tireless advocate for over two decades, chaired the JA BizTown Capital Campaign to build the Tampa’s Bill Poe Family Junior Achievement Campus. The campus is the home of JA BizTown and JA Finance Park, which together serve nearly 40,000 students annually. Her leadership has solidified JA’s presence as a cornerstone of educational impact in Tampa Bay.

Bob Sharp, former chairman of the board for AAA, has been carrying the Junior Achievement flag for over 45 years. As a former JA board chair, he raised funding and championed the growth of JA Tampa Bay, embodying his mantra, “Make it happen! Make it fun!”

Gus Stavros, honoring posthumously, a founding supporter of Junior Achievement, played a critical role in creating Enterprise Village (now known globally as JA BizTown) and helping to launch JA Finance Park. Over 40 years, Gus has transformed free enterprise education and inspired generations of students locally and globally.

Michael D. Robertson, former senior vice president of operations for Bright House Networks, has been a dedicated leader for more than 25 years. As chair of the Bright House Networks/JA Invitational, he has helped impact more than 200,000 students and ensured Junior Achievement’s programs reaching new heights.

John Tomlin, CEO of Tomlin St. Cyr Real Estate Services, has held nearly every leadership position within Junior Achievement over his 30 years of service. A strong supporter of JA Finance Park, Tomlin and his family ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed.

Celebrating Lives Transformed

The evening will also feature a powerful student testimonial. Through JA BizTown, JA Finance Park and 3DE Schools, this student’s story highlights the life-changing impact of Junior Achievement’s programs. Following the testimonial, attendees will participate in A Bid from the Heart, an opportunity to invest in the next generation and ensure the continued growth of Junior Achievement in Tampa Bay.

“Junior Achievement has been part of Tampa Bay’s evolution, empowering students to build brighter futures and creating ripples of impact throughout the region,” said Richard George, president of JA Tampa Bay. “This celebration is not just about our past — it’s about honoring the visionaries who’ve carry this mission forward, investing in the leaders of tomorrow.”

Join the Celebration

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available for this historic event. To secure your spot, visit https://jatampabay.org/60years/ or contact Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay at jatampabay@ja.org or 813-605-1764.