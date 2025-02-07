Keel Farms, home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders, will once again offer tasty beverages, and this year it’s providing ‘Taste the Fair Cider Flights’ to toast everyone’s favorite fair foods

Enjoying Keel Farms wines and ciders at the Florida State Fair is becoming an annual tradition, as Keel Farms is participating as a ‘Friends of the Fair’ partner for the fifth straight year.

From Thursday, February 6, through Monday, February 17, fairgoers (21 and over) can enjoy a Taste the Fair Cider Flight by Keel Farms, featuring four iconic, fair-inspired flavors: candy apple, churro, funnel cake and cotton candy.

At each of the past four Florida State Fairs, Keel Farms has released a new flavor, and this year it’s bringing back all four flavors for a Taste the Fair Cider Flight to celebrate its fifth year at the fair.

“We know that in addition to the rides, food is one of the main attractions at the Florida State Fair, so we figured, why not offer up ciders that celebrate tried-and-true fair favorites?” said Clay Keel, president of Keel Farms. “Our team has produced an amazing selection of ciders featuring flavors that we know fairgoers will love.”

Visitors to the Florida State Fairgrounds will find Keel Farms Agrarian Cider and Keel and Curley Wine at the North Dome and South Dome at the fair. Keel Farms’ friendly staff invites you to tantalize your taste buds with all four flavors by trying a Taste the Fair Cider Flight.

Keel Farms’ mission is to grow people, community and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices. It offers a destination farm, winery, brewery, dining and events right at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. For full details, visit www.keelfarms.com.