As the Lake Brandon Village Chick-fil-A celebrates its 27th anniversary, owners Paul and Tammy express gratitude to the community for its continued loyalty over the years.

When the couple opened the location on June 18, 1998, it marked the first freestanding Chick-fil-A in Brandon and the second of its kind in the Greater Tampa Bay area. At the time, employees were hired out of a construction trailer on-site, and the surrounding area was mostly empty cow fields. The nearby Brandon mall had just opened the previous year and the Lowe’s Home Improvement store was still under construction.

Tammy said, “Over the years it’s been our pleasure to serve and get to know this growing community, we now call home.”

Today, the area is unrecognizable. The surrounding community is fully developed, and the Lake Brandon Village Chick-fil-A now employs over 80 people. The store has undergone three renovations, the most recent featuring an improved drive-through area to better serve its customers.

In 2017, the couple expanded with the opening of a second Chick-fil-A in Bloomingdale, which quickly became a local favorite.

“As our community grew over the years, it was obvious there was a need for other Chick-fil-A locations; the Bloomingdale area was the perfect fit,” said Tammy.

Paul, a seasoned Chick-fil-A franchise owner with over 33 years of experience, moved his family from Racine, Wisconsin, to Brandon to open the first location. Eager to get involved, they became active in local schools, sports and community events, often making appearances with the Chick-fil-A cow at 5K races, school fairs and church events. Their commitment to the community has earned them multiple honors, including the Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award and recognition as Key Citizens of the Year in both Brandon and Riverview.

The Lake Brandon Village Chick-fil-A is located at 11325 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, while the Bloomingdale location is at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

For more information, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/fl/lake-brandon-village, stop by the restaurant or check it out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chickfilabrandon.