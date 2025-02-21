Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, a vibrant community of quilting enthusiasts, is proud to announce its recent successes at the Florida State Fair. Members of the guild have earned numerous ribbons in various quilting categories, showcasing their exceptional talent, creativity and dedication to the craft.

The Florida State Fair, renowned for its diverse and competitive quilting categories, provided a platform for quilters from across the state to present their intricate works of art. The members of Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon rose to the occasion, bringing home an impressive array of awards that celebrate their skill and passion for quilting.

“We are thrilled and honored to have received such recognition at the Florida State Fair,” said Carolyn Payne, president of Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon. “Our members put countless hours of hard work and creativity into their quilts, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see their efforts acknowledged in this way.”

The guild’s award-winning quilts included a variety of styles, techniques and themes, reflecting the diverse interests and expertise of its members. Overall, guild members received 23 ribbons. Some of the standout pieces include:

“Take It Away and Give It Back,” by Nan Ryan — best in show, Hand Quilting.

“Starry Night,” by Claudia Ingram — best in show, Pieced Duet Quilt.

“Seminole Patchwork,” by Linda Goodwin — first place, Quilted Household Item.

“Singing in the Cherry Blossoms,” by Paula Paradis — first place, Original Design Quilt.

“What Once Was Old is Now New,” by Linda Hitchens — first place, Machine Quilted.

Founded in 1989, Piecemakers Quilt Guild has been a cornerstone of the Brandon and surrounding communities, fostering a love of quilting and providing a supportive environment for quilters of all levels. The guild regularly hosts monthly meetings, bee groups, retreats and workshops and supports community projects, encouraging members to continuously learn and grow in their craft. Two upcoming events are its yard sale on Saturday, May 10, in the New Hope Church gym, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon, and its Quilt Show 2025: Treasure Trove of Quilts on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

As the guild celebrates these recent achievements, it extends an open invitation to the community to join their upcoming meetings and events. For more information about Piecemakers Quilt Guild, please visit https://brandonquiltguild.com/ or email info@brandonpiecemakers.org.