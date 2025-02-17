Community Action Board Scholarships

The Community Action Board of Hillsborough County represents the lower-income population of East Hillsborough County. It offers two $2,500 and four $5,000 year scholarships for both technical colleges and four-year universities. Students can also reapply each year for funding. Applicants must be Hillsborough County residents, have a minimum 2.0 GPA and have a household income below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Applications can be found at www.hcfl.gov/education. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 14.

Bloomingdale’s Tastes And Treasures

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association are having a spring food truck event. Go out for an afternoon full of great eats and unique finds. The event will take place on Saturday, March 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Park and Ride parking lot next to the Campo Family YMCA.

There will be food trucks serving up delicious bites, plus craft vendors and small business owners selling their handmade items. You’ll find everything from pillows to T-shirts to custom tumblers and more.

Boy Scout Mulch Delivery

Boy Scout Troop 610 is selling and delivering bags of high-quality pine and cypress bark mulch throughout the Apollo Beach, Brandon, Lithia, Riverview and Valrico areas. All proceeds from the sales and deliveries will go toward helping cover the costs of summer camp for the Scouts. To order, visit https://st-stephen-catholic-church-scout-troop-610-610g.square.site/.

All orders must be received by Thursday, February 20, and the minimum order is five bags. The mulch will be delivered to all areas, excluding Lithia, on Saturday, March 1; mulch will be delivered to Lithia on Saturday, March 8 (weather permitting).

Rep. Laurel Lee Celebrates Local Frontline Heroes

Congresswoman Laurel Lee (R-FL) recently held a ceremony honoring Plant City Firefighter Battalion Chief James Wingo and Firefighter of the Year Captain Jason Mesa and celebrating newly sworn-in firefighters Cameron Hall, John Furlow and Christian Torres. Lee presented honorees with a Congressional Certificate recognizing exemplary character and service.

“Our local firefighters and first responders risk their lives in the face of danger to keep us safe when our community is in need. It was my honor to recognize and celebrate a few of our local heroes by presenting them with Congressional Certificates,” said Lee.