In the heart of Southeast Hillsborough County, the Selah Freedom safe house stands as a beacon of hope for survivors of human trafficking, providing a crucial first step toward healing. Serving as the first point of recovery for victims across a six-county radius, the safe house has even welcomed individuals from other states, thanks to collaborative efforts and outreach.

“Our survivors often arrive here directly from the courts, the FBI or even the Department of Homeland Security,” said Angela Valenti, assessment coordinator for Selah Freedom. “Our goal is to offer them a place to heal for six to eight weeks before they transition into our 12 to 18-month residential program, with the ultimate aim of graduation.”

Valenti, who is herself a survivor, graduate and now an employee at Selah Freedom, brings a personal understanding to her work, speaking directly to the survivors with compassion and empathy.

During a recent visit to the safe house, Thomas and Mary Abraham toured the facility on behalf of their church, n Tampa.

“We’ve always been passionate about community service,” said Thomas. “Our church members are eager to get involved with a neighborhood mission.”

The Abrahams are no strangers to volunteer work, having also contributed time to A Kid’s Place and Forgotten Angels in the area. As part of their involvement with Selah Freedom, they are exploring ideas for enriching classes for residents, including cooking, art, music therapy and even yoga. They also noted the ongoing need for donations of personal toiletries and other necessities, in addition to fundraising for expanded programs.

Founded in 2010, Selah Freedom offers five core programs: awareness, prevention, outreach, residential and consulting. The organization provides vital education and support services to individuals affected by human and sex trafficking. In addition to its residential campus and assessment home, Selah Freedom offers free education and outreach to schools, law enforcement agencies and partner organizations across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Polk and Pasco counties.

Since its inception, Selah Freedom has supported 6,853 survivors and educated over 72,000 children and adults on trafficking awareness and prevention. The name ‘Selah’ is derived from Hebrew, meaning to pause, rest, and reflect — a fitting representation of the organization’s mission to give survivors a space to heal and rebuild their lives.

For more information or to find out how to get involved, visit https://selahfreedom.com/.