Impact’s Tea and Fashion Show has become a community favorite and one of its most attended fundraisers.

“The theme for this year is Spring,” said Impact’s executive director, Angie Kagey. “I love the opportunity for the ladies in our community to come together, get dressed up and have fun. It’s such a beautiful event and we love hosting it.”

The Impact Program has a passion for educating teenagers in the benefits of choosing healthy lifestyles and relationships and encouraging them to avoid high risk behaviors such as drugs, alcohol and sexual risk avoidance.

As a local nonprofit, it has been serving Hillsborough County for more than 20 years, speaking with teenagers in both private and public middle and high schools, local churches and community organizations. At a time when drug abuse and sexually transmitted diseases are escalating, it is Impact’s vision and passion to educate, equip and empower students to avoid high-risk behaviors and establish strong, healthy relationships.

The Tea and Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, March 29, at Kings Avenue Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tickets are $25, and reservations are required.

“The doors open at 9:30 a.m., with [the] Tea and Fashion Show starting at 10 a.m.,” Kagey said. “We will have raffles and a silent auction during the event. There will also be an appeal for financial support at the end of the event.”

Impact serves the community in multiple venues, such as public and private middle and high schools, churches and community organizations. The organization offers a variety of programs for teens, parents and teachers.

“The Southern Tea and Fashion Show will help us raise the necessary funds we need for our operating expenses and our Summer Staff Program,” Kagey said.

Kagey and her team are still looking for table hosts for tea.

“We hope local ladies will consider hosting a table of friends who have the capacity to give to reach students in our community,” Kagey said. “Invite and fill a table of eight friends, including yourself. There is no financial commitment on the part of hosts; the role of the host is decorating their table and to invite and fill their table with selected guests who would be interested in Impact’s mission and vision and would have the ability to make a financial donation toward our fundraising goal.”

If you would like to be a table host or attend Impact’s Tea and Fashion Show fundraiser, you can visit Impact’s website at www.whatisimpact.com. Kings Avenue Baptist Church is located at 2602 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.